Permanently disable turbo.
alexf
Hi friends,
Apologies if this isn't the right place for this, I'm new to the forum. Anyways, I used mGBA to play gameboy games. I'm using recalbox on my GPi Case 2. The quicksave/load buttons are mapped to X & Y, which are also the turbo A & B buttons in the mgba config.
I go into the mGBA menu and disable the turbo buttons, but the change doesn't persist after I exit the game. I've looked at the Libretro mGBA wiki page, but it doesn't list options to set/disable buttons in the
cfgfile.
I'd appreciate any thoughts on how I can permanently disable turbo for roms played with mGBA. TIA.
poppadum
@alexf It seems to work for me if I go into the Retroarch menu (hotkey+B), then the Controls menu, edit the controls, then Save Content Directory Remap file.
That creates the file
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/remaps/mGBA/gba.rmpwhich is autoloaded whenever I start a game in the
roms/gba/directory.
According to the docs it's supposed to be possible to create an override file in
roms/gba/.retroarch.cfgbut I've never been able to get it to work.