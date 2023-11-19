Hi friends,

Apologies if this isn't the right place for this, I'm new to the forum. Anyways, I used mGBA to play gameboy games. I'm using recalbox on my GPi Case 2. The quicksave/load buttons are mapped to X & Y, which are also the turbo A & B buttons in the mgba config.

I go into the mGBA menu and disable the turbo buttons, but the change doesn't persist after I exit the game. I've looked at the Libretro mGBA wiki page, but it doesn't list options to set/disable buttons in the cfg file.

I'd appreciate any thoughts on how I can permanently disable turbo for roms played with mGBA. TIA.