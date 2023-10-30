Sync drop rgb dual
-
lostcause412 last edited by
I've had the rgb dual for around 8 months it's worked great. Recently the sync started dropping, sometimes it takes a few seconds and will come back but now nothing. All other systems in my setup still work fine. I'm going to a scart switcher then to a extron crosspoint, then into my pvm. I went straight from the rgb dual to my pvm, that didn't make a difference. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@lostcause412 hello
i suggest you join the discord on the RGBDual thread.
Ask for @digitaLumberjack or @Bkg2k