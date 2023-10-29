Minimum requirements for CG and PS2
Hello everyone,
I wanted to build a mini PC to run CG and PS2 games. I wanted to know the minimum config in terms of CPU? an integrated GPU is enough or do you need to add a graphics card?
thank you for your reply
Hello,
I have a notebook with I5 Generation 4 with Intel graphics card. It runs PS2 and Wii some games great and some games with difficulty.
Think if you have better generation of the processor, should work better for you then