Good morning,

An improved version of Final Fight exists for CPS2.

You can play with 3 people simultaneously and choose different colors of clothing for the characters, it's really great!

I found while poking around someone who plays this advanced version with CD audio quality. That is to say that it seems to be a Final Fight 30th anniversary edition version ehanced with audio tracks from the historical Mega CD version.

It's perfect for the immersion during the game and personally I never get tired of it.

Has anyone tried to run this version on recalbox?

I have run a packaged version with a mame64 on PC but when I launch the rom it's the standard game which runs without using the CD quality CD wav audio tracks.

If you know how to help me to solve this problem.

Thank you very much.

Link that shows what I'm talking about: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8XMVJ2VSDc