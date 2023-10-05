How to use dedicated GPU nvidia
Hi all, I install recalbox 9.1 on my notebook asus f550c internal ssd, wired by hdmi on a sony tv. The E.S. boot normally but I can't use the dedicated Nvidia 720m istead the integrated Intel HD Graphics. I looked at both the recalbox.conf and the recalbox-boot.conf but there is nothing for nvidia, not even in the Bios.
I also see this from the log:
[ 3.70] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:1140
[ 3.71] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x1140): GPU supported in 390.xx only
[ 3.78] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:1140
[ 3.79] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x1140): GPU supported in 390.xx only.
How can I fix this issue?
Thanks in advance!