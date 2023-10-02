Hi all,

I exchanged my CM4 Module with EMMC to a CM4 Lite.

Wanted to use the SD Card slot and now finally after 1 1/2 years i got a CM4 lite.

attempt:

I flashed Recalbox 8.0 to SD Card and installed the Display patch.

Hurray -> Recalbox booted and i could configure it on the GPi 2 screen. attempt (now it gets ugly):

I flashed Recalbox 9.1 to SD Card and DID NOT INSTALL the Display patch (regarding documentation not needed).

Inserted SD to GPi 2 -> Nothing -> stays black attempt:

I flashed Recalboc 8.0 again and configured it.

Then it updated to Recalbox 8.1.1

Reboot

Screen stays black

I have no clue what to do now

Wanted to change to recalbox, but can't get it working.

Retropie works.

Recalbox Version < 8.1 works.

CM4 Module is placed OK (Retropie and older Recalbox works)

Ahhh - I have no Dock so i can't test anything via HDMI

Recalbox is definitely booting, because a hardware.log is created on th SD card, but screen stays black/empty

Does anbody have a tipp what i'm doing wrong?

kind regards,

Peter