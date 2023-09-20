progressive scan at composite at recalbox since 9.xxx version
Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb
Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply
Recalbox 9
Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image
USB: logitech keyboard
Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller
VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !
Hello!
Why progressive scan video output stopped correctly work on recalbox since 9.xxx version?
If use sdtvmode=1 ( just regular ntsc) in recalbox-user-config.txt, all work fine (as earlier and still have some screen blinking), but if use sdtvmode=16 (ntsc with progressive) we've got half screen image:
At earlier recalbox versions 8\7 it's worked...