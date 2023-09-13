Hello, first post here.

I have ordered the Recalbox RGB dual and it's on it's way. I also have the RGB-Pi which is in use with a Rpi 4 8GB with a Sony 29" CRT TV monitor.

The reason that I have bought the Dual is to be able to hook my spare Rpi 400 with a 20" LaCie Electron 22 blue II CRT via VGA.

My query is that I see most of the videos on youtube in French, and have not seen any reviews in English language.

Also, for RGB-Pi there is a dedicated telegram channel for downloading related stuff, is there also the same for Recalbox RGB Dual ? Or perhaps on Discord, although am not familiar with using Discord TBH.

I have downloaded the Recalbox OS to be used with my Rpi400, next, should I put the ROMs, BIOS packs etc on a seperate USB SD or SSD ?

Any help is appreciated.

Thanks in advance!