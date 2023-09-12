Hello, I would like to use recalbox on a CRT TV using component cable, I followed since the basic configuration on Recalbox documentation website but I got stuck on this black screen



I tried different configurations and even stock configuration with a clean recalbox installation without NOOBs dual boot, but the situation is the same, follow my configuration files

config.txt

############################################################################ # Boot loader configuration # # Warning: do not edit this file as it will be overwritten when upgrading! # ############################################################################ # Using /etc/modules is deprecated and no longer supported on 4.4 kernel # So manually enable audio dtparam=audio=on # if you plug your tv at the same time as your rpi and that the rpi switches from the hdmi or # give a low resolution because tv had no enough time to initialize it boot_delay=3 # disable boot rainbow disable_splash=0 # default CEC name cec_osd_name=recalbox avoid_safe_mode=1 kernel=boot/linux initramfs boot/initrd.gz # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output hdmi_force_hotplug=0 # total amount of GPU memory #gpu_mem=128 # your settings can be set in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt include recalbox-user-config.txt # overclocking settings are automatically managed in this file # do not remove this line, nor edit the file include recalbox-oc-config.txt # Raise the first security limit up to 70° instead of 60° for pi3 and pi4 #[pi3] #temp_soft_limit=70 #dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d #include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt #[pi4] #arm_64bit=0 #temp_soft_limit=70 #dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d,cma-512 #dtoverlay=rpivid-v4l2 #include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt #hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 #[board-type=0x12] #dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d #include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt # custom config [all]

recalbox-user-config.txt

# Change to your needs # uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode #hdmi_safe=1 disable_overscan=0 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA) #hdmi_group=1 #hdmi_mode=1 # Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI. #hdmi_drive=2 #config_hdmi_boost=0 # uncomment for composite PAL hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1 enable_tvout=1 sdtv_mode=0 sdtv_aspect=1 sdtv_disable_colourburst=0 audio_pwm_mode=2 gpu_mem_256=128 gpu_mem_512=256 gpu_mem_1024=448 # uncomment for lirc-rpi #dtoverlay=lirc-rpi # uncomment if you have chinese TV display and display is garbled or slow #hdmi_ignore_edid=0xa5000080 #disable 4k hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:0=200000000 hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:1=200000000 overscan_scale=1 temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d

cmdline.txt

dwc_otg.fiq_fix_enable=1 sdhci-bcm2708.sync_after_dma=0 dwc_otg.lpm_enable=0 console=tty3 consoleblank=0 loglevel=3 elevator=deadline vt.global_cursor_default=0 logo.nologo splash label=RECALBOX video=Composite-1:720x480@60i rootwait fastboot noswap

recalbox.conf

# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use ;system.power.switch=ATX_RASPI_R2_6 # https://lowpowerlab.com/guide/atxraspi/#installation ;system.power.switch=MAUSBERRY # https://www.mausberrycircuits.com/pages/setup ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2003 # https://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-2013 ;system.power.switch=REMOTEPIBOARD_2005 # https://www.msldigital.com/pages/support-for-remotepi-board-plus-2015 ;system.power.switch=WITTYPI # https://www.uugear.com/witty-pi-realtime-clock-power-management-for-raspberry-pi ;system.power.switch=PIN56ONOFF # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ;system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ;system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ;system.power.switch=PIN356PUSHRESET # https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox ## fbcp FrameBuffer Copy Program ## For small TFT screen on GPIO and SPI ## See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Utility---Use-of-fbcp-for-small-TFT-screen-%28EN%29 for details ## Needed for Waveshare 3.2" 3.5" TFT screen, 2.8" Adafruit screen ## See https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/tft/tft-lcd-on-spi-bus ## for support and configuration details needed by /boot/config.txt system.fbcp.enabled=0 ## Splash screen duration ## 0 : Video will be stopped when emulationstation is ready to start. ## -1 : All the video will be played before emulationstation start (default) ## >0 : Time the video will be played before emulationstation start (in seconds) system.splash.length=-1 ## Splash videos selection ## all: select a boot video in recalbox videos and user videos ## recalbox: select a boot video only in recalbox videos ## custom: select a boot video only in user videos ## Any invalid value means "all" system.splash.select=all ## Recalbox Manager (http manager) system.manager.enabled=1 ## Currently, only version 2 is available system.manager.version=2 ## Recalbox API (REST) system.api.enabled=0 ## Allow a specific resolution for ES only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## Leave commented for the default usual behaviour system.es.videomode=720x400 ## EmulationStation ### menu style ### default -> default all options menu ### none -> no menu except the game search menu ### bartop -> less menu, only needed for bartops emulationstation.menu=default ### Select a system to show on boot (use rom directory name) (string) emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites ### Show the gamelist of the first or selected system on boot (0,1) emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 ### Disable system view. ES will boot and show ONLY the first or selected system (0,1) emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 ### Pa**e Gamelists only. Show only games listed in gamelist.xml files (0,1) emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 ### Force basicgameList view to be displayed, even if your game systems are scraped (0,1) emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 ### Filter out adult games ### you may use emulationstation.snes.filteradultgames=1 ### to filter out adult games for the snes system or any other system ;emulationstation.filteradultgames=1 ### Zipped gamelist preference ### Whatever you choose, emulationstation can read both compressed ### and uncompressed gamelist.xml or gamelist.zip ### However updated gamelist will be saved in your prefered format. ### Zipped format may save load time, especially on slow devices. ### 0 = gamelist.xml ### 1 = gamelist.zip ;emulationstation.zippedgamelist=1 ## Arcade metasystem ## Activate the Arcade metasystem to group all games from piFBA, FBN (libretro), MAME and optionally Neogeo ## into a single "Arcade" system. ;emulationstation.arcade=1 ## You may want to specify its position in the system list. (Default: 0) ## Negatives values may be used to tart from the end (-1 = last position) ;emulationstation.arcade.position=0 ## Include NeoGeo or not (default: 1) ;emulationstation.arcade.includeneogeo=1 ## Hide included system or leave them in the system list (default: 1) ;emulationstation.arcade.hideoriginals=1 ## Virtual systems ### Activate a virtual system with all games available from all systems ;emulationstation.collection.allgames=1 ### Activate a virtual system with all multiplayer games (players >= 2) ;emulationstation.collection.multiplayers=1 ### Activate a virtual system with last played games ;emulationstation.collection.lastplayed=1 ## Videosnaps ### Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s ;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000 ### Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out ;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1 ### Enable videosnap sound/music ;emulationstation.videosnaps.sound=1 ## Scrapers ### Activate this option to extract region from filename when possible ;scraper.extractregionfromfilename=1 ### Select the source of game's names ### 0 = from scrapper result (default) ### 1 = from filename ### 2 = from filename undecorated (i.e: (text) and [text] removed) ;scraper.getnamefrom=0 ### ScreenScraper.fr ### Force media region - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: us ;scraper.screenscraper.region=eu ### Force text language - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: en ;scraper.screenscraper.language=fr ### Choose the media to download among: ### screenshot: game screenshot ### title : game title screenshot ### box2d : Front case ### box3d : 3D rendered case ### mixv1 : Recalbox special mix image V1 (default) ### mixv2 : Recalbox special mix image V2 ;scraper.screenscraper.media=mixv1 ### ScreenScraper account ;scraper.screenscraper.user= ;scraper.screenscraper.password= ## Emulator special keys ## default -> default all special keys ## nomenu -> cannot popup the emulator menu ## none -> no special keys in emulators system.emulators.specialkeys=default ## Show or hide kodi in emulationstation (0,1) kodi.enabled=1 ## Start kodi at launch (0,1) kodi.atstartup=0 ## set x button shortcut (0,1) kodi.xbutton=0 ## Allow a specific resolution for Kodi only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## By default is using the default resolution of your screen kodi.videomode=default ## Kodi can wait for a network component before starting ## waithost is the ip or hostname that must answer to a ping to validate the availability ## waittime is the maximum time waited when kodi boots ## if waitmode is required, kodi will not start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is wish, kodi will start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is not set or has another value, kodi will start immediately ;kodi.network.waitmode=required ;kodi.network.waittime=10 ;kodi.network.waithost=192.168.0.50 ## Hyperion ## Hyperion allows you to use an ambilight like led system on your recalbox ## Use hypercon to create your configuration file, and copy it in /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json hyperion.enabled=0 # ------------ B - Network ------------ # ## Set system hostname system.hostname=RECALBOX ## Activate wifi (0,1) wifi.enabled=0 ## Set wifi region ## More info here: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/network/wifi/wifi-country-code wifi.region=JP ## Wifi SSID (string) ;wifi.ssid=new ssid ## Wifi KEY (string) ## after rebooting the recalbox, the "new key" is replace by a hidden value "enc:xxxxx" ## you can edit the "enc:xxxxx" value to replace by a clear value, it will be updated again at the following reboot ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ ;wifi.key=new key ## Wifi - static IP ## if you want a static IP address, you must set all 4 values (ip, netmask, gateway and nameservers) ## if any value is missing or all lines are commented out, it will fall back to the ## default of DHCP. For nameservers, you must set at least 1 nameserver. ;wifi.ip=manual ip address (ex: 192.168.1.2) ;wifi.netmask=network mask (ex: 255.255.255.0) ;wifi.gateway=ip address of gateway (ex: 192.168.1.1) ;wifi.nameservers=ip address of domain name servers, space separated (ex: 192.168.1.1 8.8.8.8) # secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi2.ssid=new ssid ;wifi2.key=new key # third wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi3.ssid=new ssid ;wifi3.key=new key ## Samba share system.samba.enabled=1 ### Virtual Gamepads system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 ### SSH system.ssh.enabled=1 # ------------ C - Audio ------------ # ## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack) audio.device=auto ## Set system volume (0..100) audio.volume=90 ## Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1) audio.bgmusic=1 # -------------- D - Controllers ----------------- # # Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 # Enable ERTM controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 ## Please enable only one of these # -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------ # ##Enable PS3 controllers support controllers.ps3.enabled=1 ## Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan ## bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis ## official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis ## shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis controllers.ps3.driver=bluez # ------------ D2 - GPIO Controllers ------------ # ## GPIO Controllers ## enable controllers on GPIO with mk_arcarde_joystick_rpi (0,1) controllers.gpio.enabled=0 ## mk_gpio ar***ents, map=1 for one controller, map=1,2 for 2 (map=1,map=1,2) controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 ## Custom mk_gpio ar***ents, ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for one controller, ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=pin1,pin2,pin3,.....,pin12,pin13 ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk gpio2=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for 2 (map=5,map=5,6) ## controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov gpio2=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov # where gpiox,gpioy,gpioz ... are NOT pin numbers on the connector, BUT location gpio numbered as in # https://www.raspberrypi-spy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Raspberry-Pi-GPIO-Layout-Model-B-Plus-rotated-2700x900.png ## Set pin to -1 to disable it # controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,3 ## MCP configuration : GPIO and MCP can be used together. You can mix them. ## map=0x20,0x21 for 2 mcp23017 on i2c bus #controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21,5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,-1 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1 ## Raspberry Pi Hats ## Fan controllers ## supported boards ### Waveshare PoE hat (B) ### Argon Forty / Argon One ### Experimental PI PiBoy DMG ### Raspberry PI PoE+ ### Pimoroni fan SHIM ## Enable fan management and oled info screen by setting hat.wpaf.enabled=1 hat.wpaf.enabled=0 ## and set the correct board name: ## wspoehatb ## argonforty ## piboy ## rpipoeplus ## fanshim ##example hat.wpaf.board=wspoehatb ;hat.wpaf.board=board_name # ------------ D3 - Steam Controllers ------------ # ## Enable steam controller service controllers.steam.enabled=0 ## DB9 Controllers ## Enable DB9 drivers for atari, megadrive, amiga controllers (0,1) controllers.db9.enabled=0 ## db9 ar***ents controllers.db9.args=map=1 ## Gamecon controllers ## Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1) controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 ## gamecon_args controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 ## XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 # ------------ D4 - Joycon Controllers ------------ # controllers.joycond.enabled=1 # ------------ E - Language and keyboard ------------ # ## Set the language of the system (fr_FR,en_US,en_GB,de_DE,pt_BR,es_ES,it_IT,eu_ES,tr_TR,zh_CN) system.language=en_US ## set the keyboard layout (fr,en,de,us,es) ;system.kblayout=us ## Set you local time ## Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string) ;system.timezone=Europe/Paris # ------------ F - UPDATES ------------ # ## Automatically check for updates at start (0,1) updates.enabled=1 # Update type : default to stable updates.type=stable # ------------ G - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------ # ## The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value ## is redefined in the emulator ## Set game resolution for emulators ## select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced ## CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive ## use 'default' for using the default resolution ## use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution ## (string) global.videomode=default ## Shader set ## Automatically select shaders for all systems ## (none, retro, scanlines) global.shaderset=none ## Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1) global.integerscale=0 ## Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string) global.shaders= ## Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom) global.ratio=auto ## Set smooth for all emulators (0,1) global.smooth=1 ## Set rewind for all emulators (0,1) global.rewind=1 ## Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1) global.autosave=0 ## Enable retroarchievements (0,1) ## Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ global.retroachievements=0 global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 global.retroachievements.username= global.retroachievements.password= ## Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2) ## If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto global.inputdriver=auto ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string) ;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Set the system list from which ES will run random games. ## Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes ## Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions ;global.demo.duration=90 ## Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens. ;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6 ## Retroarch AI Translation service ## Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service global.translate=1 ## Set the source and the target languages. ## Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ, ## AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS, ## MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI ## Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results ## If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is ## undefined, set to auto (=EN). global.translate.from=auto global.translate.to=auto ## zTranslate API Key ## go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account. ## validate your account, then log in and go to the settings page ## Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key: ;global.translate.apikey=RECALBOX ## Other translation service ## If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to ## specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key ;global.translate.url= # ------------ H - EMULATORS CHOICES ----------- # ## You can override the global configurations here ## Here is the snes example ;snes.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI snes.core=snes9x2010 ;snes.shaders=/recalbox/share/shaders/shaders_glsl/mysnesshader.gplsp ;snes.ratio=16/9 ;snes.smooth=0 ;snes.rewind=1 ;snes.autosave=0 ;snes.emulator=libretro ;snes.integerscale=0 ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for the emulator: ;snes.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Default cores for RPi3 snes.core=snes9x2010 c64.core=x64 ## NeoGeo emulator ## You can use pifba or a libretro core (fba2x,libretro) neogeo.emulator=libretro ## If you set libretro as neogeo.emulator, the line below sets the retroarch core (fbneo, mame2000) neogeo.core=fbneo ## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution) ## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI). ## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki. #n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : n64.videomode=default ## Dreamcast emulator ## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution ## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here ;dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Include or exclude a particular system from the demo screensaver ## You may change the global.demo.systemlist key or include/exclude every single system ;snes.demo.include=0 ## Set the session duration for a particular system ;snes.demo.duration=90 ## Disable Atomisware atomiswave.ignore=1 ## Disable Dosbox Pure rewind dos.rewind=0 ## Megaduck emulator megaduck.integerscale=0 # ------------ I - NETPLAY PARAMETERS ----------- # ## All these values are handled by Recalbox itself global.netplay=1 global.netplay.nickname= global.netplay.port=55435 global.netplay.relay= global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ # ------------ J - TFT SECONDARY SCREEN ----------- # #Second miniTFT screen as marquee to display scrapes and videos #Enable it with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=1, disable with system.secondMiniTFT.enabled=0 #this configuration is REQUIRED system.secondminitft.enabled=0 #Type of mini TFT : OGST, unknown #Most of spi tft screen are enabled thanks to overlays in /boot/config.txt in rpi and /boot/config.ini on odroidxu4 #please check the specific configuration of your screen #Some examples are available on the page ..... # values are : # - overlay : screen configured through overlays in /boot/config.txt or /boot/config.ini (odroidxu4/ogst) # - default : the rest of the world #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.type=overlay #Choose the resolution of your screen #miniTFT resolution 320x240 -> 240p, 480x320 -> 320p #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.resolution=240p #Scraped image aspect on tft screen : fbv display option # options available : stretch, ignore-aspect, enlarge. # stretch : Strech (using a simple resizing routine) the image to fit onto screen if necessary # alpha : use the alpha channel (if applicable) # ignore-aspect : Ignore the image aspect while resizing # enlarge : Enlarge the image to fit the whole screen if necessary # 1 = enabled, 0 = disabled #this configuration is REQUIRED if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.imagestretchenabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.imageenlargeenabled=0 ;system.secondminitft.imagealphaenabled=0 ;system.secondminitft.imageignoreaspectenabled=1 #When activating the second TFT screen, you may want to display #game scraped video only on the second screen. This variable #allows you to disable scraped video playing in ES during game browsing #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 disable video playing in ES #system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=0 enable video playing in ES #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.disablevideoines=1 #if the backlight of your your screen can be manage by PWM, #indicates the GPIO value of your PWM control #WiringPi and its gpio program will be used to control the backlight #when RB goes in SLEEP mode, and when it wakes up. #On raspberry pi, PWMs cannot be used simultaneously with Jack sound output. #If your are using HDMI or a Audio hat you can use backlight PWM control for the second screen #If you are using Jack output please leave commented. #The Screen will be switch down in Sleep mode, and switch on when it wakes up. #On OGST, only this mode is available. #this configuration is OPTIONAL if system.secondminitft.enabled=1 ;system.secondminitft.backlightcontrol=18 # system.secondminitft.usemarquee variabla allows you to display a different # image during running game. just creat a directory named "marquees" in media # aside videos and images and put new images with the same name as in images # example : # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/marquees/alpham2.png # - /recalbox/share/roms/neogeo/media/images/alpham2.png # if set to 1, in game the marquee images will be displayed # if set to 0, in game the scraped images will be displayed ;system.secondminitft.usemarquee=0 #system.secondminitft.sleepenabled allows you to enable/disable #sleep mode for the second TFT. If set to 1 sleep mode is enabled and #backlight of the screen will be OFF. If set to 0, sleep mode is #disabled and the backlight of the screen will be always On ;system.secondminitft.sleepenabled=0 # Ignore 240ptestsuite system until crt is turned on 240ptestsuite.ignore=1 ## Configurations generated by Recalbox emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.colorset=1-light blue colors emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gameclipview=0 - DEFAULT emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gamelistview=1-standard gamelist emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.region=us emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.iconset=1-standard icons emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.menuset=1-light blue icons emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.systemview=1-vertical left system.overscan=0 system.firsttimeuse=0

I tested my cable with raspbian OS and it worked, it also worked with emustation being compiled directly on raspbian OS.

I saw the same situation on forum with other people in older versions, not found a resolution there.

Thank you in advance for any help