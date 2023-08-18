Hello community! I have installed beautiful Recalbox at Raspberry Pi 4 to use it with my oldy crt-tv with RCA cable from native Pi videoout.

After change configs with enable_tvout=1, sdtv_mode=0, sdtv_aspect=1, add ,composite=1 at line dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d and global.videomode=default. In cmdline I am add video=Composite-1:720x576@50e at the start of the line.

I have image on tvy but resolution is too big 720x576 (and borders are out of display). I am sure that my TV is only 640x480. When I trying to overscan with overscan_scale=1 and overscan_left/right - nothing change. disable_overscan=0 or 1 - doesent matter. Image not change at emulation station menu and games resolution are same and out ov tv display.

I have tried to change cmdline to video=Composite-1: to 640x480 or other resolution but in this case I only have blackscreen on boot.

Is there any chances to see fullsized image at menu and games or maybe I should try older version of Recalbox? Please help. Sitting with this settings from start of the week. Any advices are much appreciate!