Hello everybody,

I have set up a new recalbox using an Raspberry Pi 3 B+ and a San Disk 64GB SD card.

When I want to upload some PSX roms to the device, after every few seconds there comes an error message stating: "received ssh2_msg_channel_data for nonexistent channel 0".

The process continues after a few seconds or when the reconnect timer runs up. Besides the interruption everything seems to be working properly. WinSCP and recalbox is up to date and the connection can't be an issue as well.

Does somebody know if the issue is within some settings in WinSCP or if there is any other and maybe faster method? Uploading files from the browser is limited so this does not come into question.

Thanks for any help and kind regards,

Tony