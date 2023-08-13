I have tried scraping both one by one and through the menu a system at a time. Some of my scrapes save just fine, but others don't.

For example, my MAME and FBNEO roms won't save after I reboot. The image and video files are saved in the corresponding share rom folder for each system, but it's not saving when I go back into Recalbox.

I'm not very educated on this part, but I also checked the gamelist.xml, and the scrapes are not saving in there either.

Any guidance would be appreciated.