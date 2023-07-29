Hi there! I have just flashed the latest batocera release on my SD card and set Duckstation as the default emulator (with the emulator setting set to "core" in the batocera main menu).

Well every on screen message from duckstation and even its own menu voices are showing as black rectangles!

Is there anything I can do to fix the issue?!

The attached picture shows exactly what I mean

IMG-20230729-WA0000.jpg