Donkey Kong cabinet, Screen rotation
Hi all, my son and built this cabinet a few years back. My son recently reinstalled Recalbox and now we can't remember how we setup the screen rotation. I've had a look around online but can't get it working. Can somebody please help us with the settings? The Pi is connected to the network and we can access config files.
Thankyou
I have tried changing the recalbox.conf file located in recalbox/share/system
this is the change made
system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI
system.rotate=1