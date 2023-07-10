Recalbox does not like generic gamepads
jack-mcslay
I have a pair of saturn-like gamepads I wanted to use in it but the funcionality is all over the place, often times trying to use them the mapping in the game is completely different to the point I can't even exit the game and have to SSH to the unit to reboot it.
As far as I can tell it's dInput based. The output of lsusb is as follows:
Bus 001 Device 004: ID 0810:e501 Personal Communication Systems, Inc. SNES Gamepad Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 1.00 bDeviceClass 0 bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 8 idVendor 0x0810 Personal Communication Systems, Inc. idProduct 0xe501 SNES Gamepad bcdDevice 1.06 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 2 usb gamepad iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 0x0022 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 500mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 3 Human Interface Device bInterfaceSubClass 0 bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 HID Device Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 33 bcdHID 1.10 bCountryCode 33 US bNumDescriptors 1 bDescriptorType 34 Report wDescriptorLength 89 Report Descriptors: ** UNAVAILABLE ** Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0008 1x 8 bytes bInterval 10 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered)
Damião
Unfortunately it's not surprising you have an issue with a generic controller.
Recalbox can't support all controllers and generic controllers work randomly.
You must check if your pad is described bellow, but my reco would be selling your generic pads to buy supported ones..
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/controllers
