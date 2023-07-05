pulstar 9.1 update, save states are not working in several emulators
Hi all!
I have upgraded (using the OTA update) recalbox on my gpi case 2w, and since then, i noticed a number of issues:
- Save states are not working in the UAE4ARM Amiga emulator (it just freezes and displays "saving save state", after what it's not even possible to leave the emulator)
- Same issue in the Flycast Dreamcast emulator
- PUAE is very slow, unusable in fact
Did some of you encountered the same issue ?
Hope this will be fixed very soon !
Thanks!
Stéphane