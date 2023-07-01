Video signal output via USB port to the tablet.
-
kifonram last edited by
I have a Raspberry pi 4B and an old Samsung GT-P5100 tablet. The tablet has lineage-14.1 firmware with android version 7.1.2. I would like to use it as a monitor for raspberry for games on the recalbox emulator. There are many apps on Google play that can convert videos from a USB camera, for example https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shenyaocn.android.usbcamera&hl=en . Is there such an opportunity to use this tablet as a screen for games on OS recalbox? Perhaps such an option is planned in the future, it would be very good to "revive" old devices.
In general, I am interested in the possibility of video output via USB.