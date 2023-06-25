9.1-Pulstar not booting up with Pi Zero W
Kedar PD
Hi !
I am facing this issue where the Recalbox is refused to boot after this screen I am stuck in this. I am using RPi Zero W (not zero 2W) and have also NES and MAME ROMs copied but it is still stuck here not sure what the problem is as it is not responding to my connected keyboard over USB.
I was using the following image...
Does anyone have any idea what's happening? Can someone help?
Kedar PD
I connected the keyboard and checked. I get error initialising GL renderer. I am using pi zero and just one hdmi connected.