I have freah install of RecalBox 9.1 installed on an internal m.2 SSD in an Intel NUC 5i5MYHE 16GB RAM with an Asus BT-400 Bluetooth dongle and 2 Sony PS3 BT controllers. Its pretty vanilla so far. I've only copied the ROMs over and everything thing seemed to be working fine. Then I spent the last week after work kicking off scrapes for all the systems I have ROMs for, and now it seems like Im having Bluetooth controller issues. When playing a game, every 30 seconds to minute, the controller locks up and goes off in the weeds. For example, if I'm pressing up when it happens it will keep going up by itself for a few seconds and then when it comes back it tries to catch-up by doing all the other directions I was inputting when it was locked up. Its really frustrating and sometimes gets me killed. This only seemed to have started after all the scraping I did last week and Does not affect wired controllers. Does anyone know what I can do to fix this?