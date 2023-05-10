Controlling fan on Raspberry Pi 3B case
Hey, I’m running Recalbox 9 on a RPI3B.
I have a MIUZEI case I got from Amazon. It has a cooling fan that I have connected to the board. It doesn’t have a ground wire, just the black and red wires. Not sure if that really matters or not. I’m wondering if the only way to control the fan (program it to come on at a certain temp. and then shut off at a certain temp.) is controlled but entering script in the terminal.
Thanks in advance for any help!