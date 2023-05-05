Hi All,

I've just set up 9.0 on a pi4 and have an ultimate ipac connected with a 4 player setup. 56 switches in total. I am trying to determine the best way to configure it to mostly play MAME games with either the MAME or FB Neo emulator. I followed the wiki article to set up the usb encoder:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/usb-encoders/recalbox-for-your-usb-keyboard-encoder

However, this didn't seem to provide any additional options in the UI to select the USB encoder as an input. I did see that the files mentioned in the article using the linux commands did get created. Any thoughts on next steps? The wiki seems to infer that once these commands are run "Recalbox is now configured for these devices." And, yes, I did reboot.

My other thought was to follow what is outlined in this post:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/29671/change-emulationstation-gamepad-keyboard-mapping?_=1683305504694

I was able to modify the es_inputs.cfg based on this approach, however, this seems like a hacky way to do it and wanted to exhaust the first approach.

Any help is much appreciated.