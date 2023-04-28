Hello,

I would like to mention a problem I have with scrap. I don't know if it's a bug or a problem with my configuration.

I used the internal scraper for the Final Burn Neo romset because the option is (apparently) not available with skraper.

I see that the scraping works (images and data scrolling on the screen, media folder full) but the gamelist.xml file is not modified, it remains empty of scraped items.

By searching a little, it seems that it is the number of files to be scraped which poses problem. It works for some files but not all 7200 at once. After a few tests, I manage to do it for 200 files but not 500.

What avenues should I explore in your opinion?

NB: I am on Raspberry Pi 3 with version 9.0

NB2: I already opened this topic on the French part of the forum with a specific title for FBneo but the topic doesn't provoke much interest.