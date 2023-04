Hi

I have been using DOSBox on my Mac and when I try to make a keymap by pressing ALT-F1, I get to the following screen :



With it, I can re-map joystick events as key pressings.

The problem comes when I do the same on DOSBox on Recalbox.

I get the following screen and cannot exit it as the exit button is not visible.

My conf file on that specific ROM is this:

https://pastebin.com/raw/pEdhHqWQ

Any idea on how to fix this issue?

Thanks