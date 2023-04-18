GameCube Emulator not starting games 9.0.2 Pulstar
I am new here but not new to emulation setups. My current one is a 2013 Mac Pro (trash can Mac) 12 cores, 64 gigs of ram, 512 ssd, d500 3 gig video cards. I have gotten everything to work thus far but GameCube games. I get "bad rom or missing required bios" messages on all my games. Running Dolphin on any of my other macs standalone I can play each game, md5 matches on both. Im on RecalBox 9.0.2 Pulstar, fresh install, I have included the additional bios's for each region in the bios folder. Anyone have issues with this? I have Snes, PS, PS2, NDS, Gameboy, Mame, working just fine.