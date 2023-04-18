Recalbox Dual and latest Pulstar OS
-
mkim78 last edited by
Ok so something I discovered after wasting many hours - basically Recalbox Dual only works with OS 9 Pulstar if you do an update from a working version of Recalbox 8. If you do a fresh install of currently available Recalbox 9 on a SD card for Raspberry Pi 4 it won’t work with Recalbox Dual. I would advise against purchasing Recalbox Dual until they have fixed Recalbox 9 so that it works with the hardware. Real pity
Hopefully some people have kept image file of Recalbox 8 from which they can upgrade