Hello Everyone,

I have a problem with installing the new version of Recalbox Pulsar 9.0.1 & 9.0.2 on a USB stick.

When I install Recalbox on a USB stick using the Raspberry PI Imager software and the recalbox-x86_64.img image, I have only one partition present after installation.

But during my old installation with RecalBox 8 I have no problem, I had 2 partitions on my USB key ["RECALBOX" and "SHARE"].

However, I have changed the USB key several times, I have also downloaded the software and the Recalbox image from the official website, I have tried reinstalling from different PCs but the result is the same.

I have tried with different USB devices and PC's. I have also tried to change the flashers but the problem remains the same.

it is not a problem of letter assignment on the empty partition since the partition is not created.

I have the impression that when flashing my device, an action is not performed correctly, while on version 8 everything was fine. Unfortunately, the ISO is no longer available on the site.

Would you have any solutions to my problem.

Does it work if I manually create the "SHARE" partition?

If yes, in what format? [FAT32, EXT, etc.].

If yes, can I use the data of the "SHARE" partition of another USB key using the recalbox 8 version?

Thank you in advance for your answers and your help.