Recalbox 9 on nespi 3 with rpi3b, very instable or doesnt' boot at all
romrom77 last edited by
Hi all,
My nespi with rpi3b perfectly works with 8.0.2 on 32gb sc card.
Tried fresh install on an identical card, then other brand same capacity, then same brand 64gb, recalbx 9 soetimes starts, with intermitent black screens, sometimes, freeze, and sometimes (now actually...) never boot.
I have tried to change charger, controllers, hdmi cables, but as 8.0.2 perfectly works, i have no clue what's the problem,
please help!