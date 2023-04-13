Hi Everyone !

There is a board from Banana Pi series, the BPI-M2 zero that could be a good alternative to the raspberry zero 2w (same form factor).

Banana Pi BPI-M2 Zero

BPI-M2 Zero Wiki

Armbian also take in charge the board.

ARMBIAN Banana pi M2 Zero

It would be nice if this board will be managed by recalbox in future (new feature request !!!).

Moreover, with the current global components shortage, it could be an alternative for usage with RetroFlag GPi Case (2W) case series.

Thanks to Recalbox team