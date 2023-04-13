Banana BPI-M2 zero, an alternative to Raspberry Pi zero 2w
Hi Everyone !
There is a board from Banana Pi series, the BPI-M2 zero that could be a good alternative to the raspberry zero 2w (same form factor).
Banana Pi BPI-M2 Zero
BPI-M2 Zero Wiki
Armbian also take in charge the board.
ARMBIAN Banana pi M2 Zero
It would be nice if this board will be managed by recalbox in future (new feature request !!!).
Moreover, with the current global components shortage, it could be an alternative for usage with RetroFlag GPi Case (2W) case series.
Thanks to Recalbox team