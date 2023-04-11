So, i was playing before (couple of months ago) with my 8bitdo pro 2 on X input, never had any problems for more than a year. Then, couple of months ago, it starts bugging while playing nes games, or snes games (I was mainly playing that).

Mainly, when i press left or right for example, the controller will bug and make it like the button is stuck and makes me go right right right right right..... ok i think you get it.

So I tried on my pc (could be my controller that has a problem... you know, baby dropping it on the floor, salivating on it and so on...). Well, it works well, with the same rom i was playing on recalbox (I am playing with a rasberry pi 4 as an arcade).

So then I went back to the same game on recalbox using different emulators... same problem.

Lastly, I tried to change the X-input to D... same thing again.

So, it is not my controller, it is not the emulators... must be the recalbox bluetooth that is bugging or any kind of problem coming from the latest update? Wish i could try another bluetooth controller to see if i get the same problem..

Anyone has that problem? A way to fix this?