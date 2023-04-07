@peter-wang I am asking for so long to get the team to work on Recalbox for Rock based SBC...but so far nothing.

It is sad because with the current sold out status of Pi4 and the overwhelming increase of prices for Pi3 or PiZero... Rock is the best and only alternative.

The Orange Pi 5 can run GC, WiiU, PS2 games like a rockstar... I saw videos about PSP games in 1080p at 60fps on it.

And for people like me that love the retroflag cases, the CoolPi 4B fits the Pi4 cases... and has the same arm based chip, the almighty RK3588S.

Batocera supports the Orangepi 5, so i see no problem to get Recalbox on it. Though the team never supported the Raxda rockchip... Sad.

I always prefer Recalbox to the competition ( love the team... patron since day one )