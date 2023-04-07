Philip's CDi
Good day all,
When i start a CDi game i will see the overlay and a teal blue screen for several moments until i am returned to a default CDi home screen. Although the System scrapper found and decorated the all of the games meta data, all of them seem to have this issue.
- I found and downloaded the CDi BIOS cdimono1.zip, confirmed within recalbox bios check.
- I also downloaded several versions of the same CDi game (.CHD, .zip and CUE/Bin formats).
System:
Processor 3.2 GHz amd_a_series (APU A9 9400)
RAM 8 GB DDR4
Memory Speed 1600 MHz
Graphics Card Ram Size 512.00
@Pitch64 said in Probleme sur l'emulation philips cdi:
Toujours le même soucis avec un bios en .zip, cdi ou pas...
Je viens de tenter de le rechercher sur google.fr => "cdimono bios" => premier résultat => pouce vert.
Un bios en .zip n'aura pas de MD5 correspondant dans le même sens que vous le pensez. Je m'explique :
Les signatures MD5 indiquées dans Recalbox ne correspond pas au MD5 du .zip en lui-même mais à une signature MD5 calculé à partir des fichiers À L'INTÉRIEUR du .zip.
Ceci permet de passer outre des signatures MD5 différents générés des .zip compressés différemment (taux de compression différents, etc.).
I checked my bios and i DID find a third .rom file (the needed cdi200.rom and cdi220b.rom, as well as an extra cdi220.rom).
I am updating the Bios and trying again.