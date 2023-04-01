Hey everyone!

I'm new to recalbox and I need some help. I followed the instructions to add the PSX bios into the Bios folder. I've checked that the names of the files and extensions are in the correct case, and also checked the md5 to make sure they're the right ones.

But when I started recalbox and tried to check the bios inside the ES, they had a red flag. I tried resetting it to factory settings, but that didn't fix the problem.

Any ideas or suggestions on how I can get this working? Thanks a lot!

PS: I'm using recalbox on PC, booting from a flash drive