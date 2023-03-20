Music in menu slow on Raspberry PI
Hello everyone,
I have a problem with music in menu. Put some mp3 in music folder and it plays slowly. Slowly like a 45 rpm vinyl record played at 33 rpm. Have to change several time analog output and come back to HDMI to get the correct speed for music each time I restart.
Tried many things,
- change SD card
- Recalbox 8
- upgraded to Recalbox 9
- move share to USB key
- reset factory default
- fresh install
- and, other board PI 3B to 3B+
- upgrades PI firmware
- also tried 48khz configuration for pulse deamon
Sound is ok for any game in emulators.
Please help, I don't known what else to try to get music play at correct speed.