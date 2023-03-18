Hello

I recently build a 2 player fight stick using these usb encoders

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FZ797OC?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details

They show up as Dragonrise usb controllers.

I can get player 1 working but when I plug in player 2 it seems the input gets swapped.

When testing anything in FBNeo, when player 2 press coin, 2 coins go trough and pressing start will also start player 1. All other controls are seperate though.

I've looked at other post that indicated wiring issues. I've rewired both encoders both players having the same wiring setup.

Should I maybe just consider getting another brand of encoder to avoid conflicts?