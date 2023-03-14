I tried installing Recalbox on my GPI case's Raspberry Pi 0 W. I can't run any of the preloaded games and there is no share folder. When I reboot the system I get the "installing GPI case" screen and creating share folder screen.

I heard the size of the micro sd card may be an issue. I'm using a 256GB card. Here's a link to the specific one I'm using:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S5T7YR5?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

Is it just too large? Why exactly would it matter?