Hiho,

does anybody know how to connect an old CRT Monitor (in my case a Commodore 1084S-P1) to my Mini PC via VGA or Displayport ? I have a 15 Pin VGA (PC OUT) to 9-PIN VGA (Monitor IN) Cable but i only get this:

Do I still need any digital to analog converter or do I have to adjust the resolution in Recalbox.config or what can i do ?

Thank you for your help !!!