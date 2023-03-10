Hello,

I want to have some tips/tools to sort my roms.

I give an example to explain:

I have a Full Set for a console => Check Ok in RomCenter or Romulus

Now I want to avoid the multiples duplicates BUT with keeping some single version.

Ex:

Game A in Japan

Game A in US

Game A in US (Beta)

Game B in Japan

Game C in US (Beta)

=> I want to have

Game A in US

Game B in Japan

Game C in US (Beta)

Because Game B and Game C are in single version.

I cannot exclude ALL Japan version and ALL Beta version automatically (like in Skraper with extension files)

Thanks