Tips or Tools to sort a set ?
-
Hello,
I want to have some tips/tools to sort my roms.
I give an example to explain:
I have a Full Set for a console => Check Ok in RomCenter or Romulus
Now I want to avoid the multiples duplicates BUT with keeping some single version.
Ex:
Game A in Japan
Game A in US
Game A in US (Beta)
Game B in Japan
Game C in US (Beta)
=> I want to have
Game A in US
Game B in Japan
Game C in US (Beta)
Because Game B and Game C are in single version.
I cannot exclude ALL Japan version and ALL Beta version automatically (like in Skraper with extension files)
Thanks