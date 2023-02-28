Hi, friends. I am trying to use rclone to mount remote folders with roms (archive and myrient). I will not provide links from obvious reasons.

I use custom.sh script with following parametrized line in loop:

rclone mount ${rom[1]} /recalbox/share/roms/${rom[0]} --config=/recalbox/share/system/.config/rclone/rclone.conf --no-checksum --no-modtime --attr-timeout 100h --dir-cache-time 100h --poll-interval 100h --vfs-cache-mode full --allow-non-empty --daemon

After mount (I have to run that script manually, cause it is not run at the boot either) I see my mounted roms in shared game folders, like atari2600 etc.

I see those games in Recalbox Manager but not in my collection even after updating game list.

So, what is the problem? What does Recalbox different from e.g. Batocera? In Batocera, I see all my mounted roms and I may play them directly from online source.

Using Recalbox 9 on RPI3 with RGB Dual.