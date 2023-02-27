Issue after updating to Version 9
so I have an x86_64 setup and had all the overlays setup and looking good.
I updated to version 9 and now no bezels show up at all. I even tried to manually add a bezel back and it still does not show up. anyone have any ideas on this one?
Solved. did a factory reset and now they are showing up.
well kinda fixed. if I change anything and save the game override then its gone again. nothing shows up.
RetroJuju last edited by
@n3o23 J'ai le même souci lorsque je change le Core d'un Emulateur ou que je modifie le nom d'un jeu mes paramètres ne sont pas sauvegarder lorsque je redémarre le PI.
I am trying to figure out if its a recroarch problem or a recalbox problem.
I did notice that when I manually select the overlay and go back and save per game settings, then exit and go back in the field is blank.
Update** updated to 9.01 still broke. to fix my issue I edited the .cfg file for the overlay and now it stays. Although this is not a fix since I still can not change anything in retroarch and save it. If I do it clears out my overlay.
update #2**** Ok so it appears that once you make any changes in retroarch and save it. It stops looking in the overlay folder. I added the following to the save cfg file and it worked as expected.
video_fullscreen_x = "1440"
video_fullscreen_x = "900"
custom_viewport_x = "550"
custom_viewport_y = "0"
custom_viewport_width = "820"
custom_viewport_height = "1079"
input_overlay = "/recalbox/share/overlays/mame/16-9/pandoras_overlay.cfg"
n3o23 last edited by n3o23
Giving up. I tried to install from a clean install. Same issue. I have decided to go back to 8. some games also loaded up with audio but no video.
