Dual Screens running Mame2010
-
gibfather last edited by gibfather
Hello. I'm new here and I tried searching for this specific topic but couldn't find anything. I was hoping to build a Punch Out arcade machine with a Pi 4 and using dual screens. Currently, I'm using Mame2010 on Recalbox. When I check the video options, I see there are screens 0 & 1. I can switch between them and it displays the contents of the top and bottom screens. However, I would like to take advantage of the Pi 4's dual hdmi outputs to display both screens at once. I do not see an option for this and would like to know if this is possible. Thank you.