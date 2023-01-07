Is it posibe to use the latest mame with a rpi4-b?
Hi thanks for reading. Im using the latest recalbox build together with an vga666 to use on my arcade project with my 15khz monitor. So far so good, could not be easyer to set up. But i discovered that recalbox latest mame on rpi4 is the 2015 version. Ive seen other os that work for rpi4-b as well and they use the latest mame. So i was wondering if theres a way for recalbox to use the latest mame as well. Thanks for any help provided.