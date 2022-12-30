Hello everyone!

I'm a happy recalbox user with a RPi4 inside a Superpi 4 case.

Yesterday I compressed some of my DOS games backups I have here to use with libretro dosbox pure.

It went well, including CD image mounting, pluging a Logitech dongle with a previously paired mouse and keyboard to play.

I wonder how to use soundfonts to get a better MIDI sounds. Using the Fedora Linux or Windows versions of retroarch I can get this working by placing the sf2 soundfonts inside the retroarch system folder. It's also the instructions from https://github.com/schellingb/dosbox-pure#midi-playback-with-soundfonts

I tried to place, via SMB share, the sf2 files inside these different folders:

smb://recalbox.local/share/system/.config/retroarch/system

smb://recalbox.local/share/system

smb://recalbox.local/share/music

Inside the music folder it works with midi files within the emulationstation UI, but not for the emulated games within retroarch.

Going into retroarch dosbox configuration (with the game paused, using hotkey + B combo), and changing the config to detect the files it says that finished the detection but it shows no files.

Any clues? Is there any different folder that I can try? Thanks!