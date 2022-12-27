Recalbox RBG Dual - wake-up
Hi all, I'm new the RBG Dual and just got it today. I was checking it out and noticed the wake-up pin was loose and I bent it back. I was like ok, let me super glue this down (you know where this is going right?). Yup, sure enough I glued the switch stuck out. I broke out the soldering iron and took off the switch.
Thus now I have two questions:
- what is the switch for? To wake up from sleep?
- Do we have a part number for this switch, so I can order one and solder a new one on.
I read the manual, I see wake-up is to wake-up once put to sleep form main menu