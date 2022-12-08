Hi! A couple of years ago I bought a preconfigured Raspberry with Recalbox on it. I connect it to my tv via HDMI and play games with a couple of 8 bit do controllers I bought.

https://i.imgur.com/Fm2OwiI.jpg

This morning, after not having used it for months, I’ve noticed that an upgrade was available. Previously it was Recalbox 7.x and it told me that Recalbox 8.x was available. I launched the update, it told me to wait, I went on doing some errands and when I got back the tv screen was all black. I tried turning it on and off some times but the tv said “No signal” from the HDMI port. I don’t really know what to do. Can you help? Thanks!![alt text](image url)