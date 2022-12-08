PSX bios
Hello everyone,
I'm a new user approaching recalbox.
I tried, following the instructions, to add the bios for psx to the Bios folder in Share.
The bios under consideration are scph5501.bin and scph5502.bin . I did a terminal chesksum to verify the md5 and they are the right ones.
However when I start recalbox and go to check the bios it can't find them and they have a red flag, so much so that when I try to start a game it's not possible for me.
I also tried a factory reset but nothing.
Anyone have any ideas or suggestions?
Thank you!