Hello all,

I have just discovered recalbox and installed it on a raspberry pi this evening for my son. Well i installed it twice this evening because i messed up adding an 8bitdo controller and didn't setup a hotkey and couldn't get out of a game... Felt like one of those memes about exiting vim but I digress.

The sd card corruption that resulted from me unplugging the Pi made me realize that this will happen a lot when the power with go out!

I used to use OSMC (which is an OS build for Kodi) and the installer has an option to install OSMC on a nfs share which I used successfully for years. I should have mentioned I have a server in the house for media and stuff.

So the question is: is it possible to use recalbox on a Pi but boot from a nfs share in the attic? My Pi is connected via ethernet to the network.

Cheers,

Lucian