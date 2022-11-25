Hi everyone,

I'll give the details of the issue here:

Board model: Raspberry Pi 4 Computer, model B. Version with 8GB RAM LPDDR4-3200

Recalbox version (build) : Recalbox 8.1.1 installed from Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7.3

Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): The power supply that came in this package, with a 64gb micro SD card that also came in the same package.

Controller(s): PS4 dualshock.

I've just installed Recalbox on the SD card, and when I've tried it on my 55" TV (which is where we would like to have the RetroPie system connected on), I got these weird red pixels all above the place (they are both in the game and the menu):

Any help would be appreciated! We really want this to be working neat, as it will be a Christmas present!