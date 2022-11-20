@Scavy Hi thanks for the help. I found out that opening the amiberry setup while in-game (F12 i think) I could set the correct input devices for the game, and both joystick would work. But when exiting and opening the game again it would forget my settings.

I looked into a million things and finally found some help in the amiberry release notes. It mentioned that auto switch of input is enabled by default in version 5.X.

I compiled the newest amiberry (version 5.4) from source and this version does support auto switch of input between mouse and joystick. This is enabled by default. So everything works great now.

However I am still interested in knowing how to configure amiberry more permanently, so that it does not forget any settings that I make in the amiberry setup menu.

Right now everything just goes back to default settings when I open a new game. But at least, the default settings in version 5.4 work well for me now.

I am reading the amiberry website for more info. But it would be nice to get more about how to preserve my amiberry configuration between games in the vanilla recalbox setup.