I just got my CM4 and I wanted to boot up my GPiCase2 with recalbox isntalled.

I used this guide first because my CM4 has a eMMC attached but I switched the OS to recalbox. It worked when I installed the 8.0 patch to the boot folder. I learned later that this just did nothing. After that I used putty to get the save shutdown script running. Didn't boot anymore. Reinstall and it worked again. Tried to tinker with it again. No more boot. After that every fresh install resulted in a blank screen in handheld moder and button wouldn't work as if it was docked. In docked mode I had everything working but my mouse and keyboard are not getting recognized so I can do nothing there.

I used to former mentioned guide to install Retropie and everything worked just fine. I prefer recalbox and I would like to know how I can get it up running again.

CM4 and GPiCase2 seem not do be damaged because everything works fine with Retropie. Also it worked two times before. I use Electron-8.1.1