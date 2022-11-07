How to show Favorites for one system
dj0144 last edited by
In previous Recalbox releases, when browsing a system, pressing the Select button would show the Favorites for that system only. In recent releases, that option appears to be gone. Pressing Select when browsing a system does nothing. The Favorites virtual system does show all favorites across all systems. However, it was very convenient to be able to browse an individual system and see the favorites for only that system.
Was the per-system Favorites feature removed? If so, is there a way to restore this feature by editing configuration files, or will this be feature be restored in a future update to Recalbox?
KoCinsKy last edited by
@dj0144
I really miss this option, I found it very useful. In my case I used it a lot. I hope that in the future it can be activated.