In previous Recalbox releases, when browsing a system, pressing the Select button would show the Favorites for that system only. In recent releases, that option appears to be gone. Pressing Select when browsing a system does nothing. The Favorites virtual system does show all favorites across all systems. However, it was very convenient to be able to browse an individual system and see the favorites for only that system.

Was the per-system Favorites feature removed? If so, is there a way to restore this feature by editing configuration files, or will this be feature be restored in a future update to Recalbox?